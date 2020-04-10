RSS
0615 GMT April 10, 2020

News ID: 267495
Published: 0438 GMT April 10, 2020

Bosnia praises Iran's fighting COVID-19

Bosnia praises Iran's fighting COVID-19

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia-Herzegovina Bisera Turković in a message to her Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif praised Iran's steps taken in the fight against the deadly coronavirus, IRNA reported.

Expressing solidarity with the government, as well as the people of Iran, she expressed her regret and sympathy for the loss of a number of Iranians with the virus.

Earlier today, Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said that 35,465 people out of a total of 68,192 infected with the coronavirus have survived whereas 4,232 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

 

   
