Iran’s ‘Fourteenth Day’ en route to Columbus film event

Iranian feature film, ‘Fourteenth Day,’ written and directed by Mahmoud Nazeri, is to attend at the 38th Columbus International Film and Animation Festival in the US.

‘Fourteenth Day’ tells the story of a woman, Elaheh Sabouri, who is working in the remote Iranian city of Asaluyeh, ifilmtv.com reported.

Because of a change in her working conditions she has to choose between her family and working in the harsh and industrial area.

The film’s cast includes Maral Farjad, Shahram Abdoli, Mehdi Sabaei, Shaqayeq Norouzi, Saeid Dakh, Jalil Farjad, and Bahar Saberi.

The movie has so far taken part in a number of international film festivals where it succeeded in grabbing the best feature film award at the 2nd Queen Palm Int’l Film Festival (QPIFF) in the US, best narrative feature award at the 2019 Glorious Movie Awards, as well as Best Indie Film award from the 2020 Italian Film Days in Cyprus.

As the oldest film festival in the United States, the American festival promotes and celebrates independent filmmakers from around the globe.

With the approval of the US Department of Health and Human Services, the festival will be held from April 15 to 19 in the state of Ohio.