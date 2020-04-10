World’s first virtual design festival launches in response to COVID-19

The global design community collaborated to launch the first virtual design festival in response to the coronavirus lockdown. Products and talks from the schedules of Design Indaba and Stockholm, San Francisco and Vienna Design Weeks will appear alongside performances and exhibitions from the Serpentine Gallery, the London Festival of Architecture and New York architecture conference The World Around. All have been closed or canceled due to COVID-19.

The Virtual Design Festival (VDF) – which runs from April 15 to June 30 – was conceived by the team at interiors and architecture digital magazine Dezeen, theguardian.com reported.

“The architecture and design world has been affected by the pandemic, with key trade events and festivals canceled and practitioners having to find new ways to sustain their business,” said Marcus Fairs, editor-in-chief of Dezeen. “It felt natural to come up with an online platform to showcase projects and connect architects, designers, and creatives across the globe.”

Planned events include gigs by award-winning experimental singer-songwriter Beatie Wolfe and pianist and sound designer Rosey Chan, a program of interviews organized by New York’s The Metropolitan Museum of Arts architecture and design curator Beatrice Galilee for Earth Day (April 22) and a digital exhibition of work created by architect and artist Ron Arad, who calls the VDF “a great initiative to bring us together at this extraordinary time”.

Arad’s pieces are from his DFWTM series of artworks (a set of 20 fiberglass seat-like structures). “There’s a piece I made on 31 January – the day we left the EU. I bought the newspapers of the day – all screaming Brexit – on the way to the studio. They were cut, torn and embedded in unset polyester. We thought we were ‘freezing’ the most life-changing day in the UK. Little did we know.”