Rouhani's important orders to economy minister

Iran’s President has ordered the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance to prepare grounds for the institutions working under the Government, Public Entities, and Armed Forces to bring their shares to the stock exchange, Iran Press reported.

Rouhani stressed the facilitation of the discharge of the goods remained in customs and expediting the unload of medical and treatment equipment.

He also stressed that the measures taken in this regard must be presented to the public.

While the coronavirus outbreak has fanned new fears of a worldwide recession, sending stock markets spiraling down to new record lows not seen since the financial crisis, Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) has been showing growth with an increase of investments.