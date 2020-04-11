Archeological find reveals London 3,000 years older than previously thought

An archeological find just 15 meters outside the boundary of the northern edge of the historic City of London has unearthed evidence of a prehistoric ceremonial site.

The city might have been home to a popular assembly for major events and rituals in the fourth millennium BC, Jon Cotton, a consultant prehistorian working with charitable company Mola told the Independent: “This remarkable collection helps to fill a critical gap in London’s prehistory, express.co.uk reported.

“Archeological evidence for the period after farming arrived in Britain rarely survives in the capital.”

London was already occupied at the time of the Roman conquest of the mid-first century, but this find puts its existence back 37 centuries.

The evidence comes from cooking pots and other such utensils found in Shoreditch.

Some of these pots were used for processing milk, the others for making a meat stew.

Evidence suggests the 436 fragments were part of a large, now extinct rubbish dump, which could have been 12m across.

In recent decades, a few prehistoric fragments have been found around Tower Hill.

Construction work undertaken over thousands of years has meant much neolithic pottery in the area has been destroyed.

Archeologists will now seek evidence as to the exact nature of London during this part of its’ history.

Roman legions established a settlement around the City of London in around 43 CE.

The River Thames allowed the settlement to turn into a major port.

Following the Battle of Hastings, William the Conqueror granted Londoners a charter and the city was not covered in the Domesday Book.

This was a large survey of newly conquered lands with taxation being one of its purposes.

The historic City of London still exists today.

It is administratively separate from the rest of London.