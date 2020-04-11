RSS
0240 GMT April 11, 2020

India to export wheat to Afghanistan, Lebanon

India will export 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan and 40,000 tons of the grain to Lebanon in diplomatic deals, the Indian farm minister said.

Since India has produced more wheat than it consumes, New Delhi has decided to export the grain to Afghanistan and Lebanon after receiving requests from the two countries, Narendra Singh Tomar said in a Tweet, Reuters reported.

The Indian government has asked the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, a farmers' cooperative, to supply wheat to Afghanistan and Lebanon under a government-to-government deal, Tomar said.

India is expected to produce a record 106.21 million tons of wheat this year, as favorable weather conditions helped to improve crop yields, with output far exceeding demand and further boosting stocks at grain bins.

 
   
