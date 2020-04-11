RSS
Published: 0609 GMT April 11, 2020

People recreate favorite holiday pics for #QuarantineTravelChallenge

Dreaming of beach vacations while working from home? You're definitely not alone. Millions of people quarantined at home across the world are thinking of their cancelled plans, the holidays they could have taken, the places they could have seen and the people they could have met, ndtv.com wrote.

The coronavirus pandemic has pretty much put a full stop on all travel — domestic or international — for the next few days at least. It's not all doom and gloom however — a fun Internet challenge is keeping people occupied. The Quarantine Travel Challenge involves people recreating one of their pics from memorable holidays and vacations with the things they have at home — and the trend has created a huge buzz on social media. 

According to Bored Panda, the challenge began when Lithuanian writer and journalist Liudas Dapkus invited others to take part in a quarantine travel challenge that his colleague Gabriele Staraite came up with. He shared a 2018 photo of himself holding a koala along with a recreated version with his cat, and invited others to recreate their own travel pics.

Since then, the challenge has exploded in popularity. Social media has been filled with people using the hashtag #QuarantineTravelChallenge to share photos they have recreated in the safety of their homes. 

This is not the only social media trend that is going viral currently. The #QuarantinePillowChallenge has also found many takers online. 

