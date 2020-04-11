Candle kid ,8 crafts way to stay busy, earn money

She’s eight. And, after almost four whole weeks of being home from school due to COVID-19, she’s anything but bored.

Penny Herrmann, daughter of Katie and Michael Herrmann of New Prague, is making and selling candles (after completing all of her schoolwork, of course), newpraguetimes.com reported.

The idea came to her a few months ago when she was watching a five-minute craft program.

“I saw what they were doing with candle stuff and I told my mom I wanted to start making candles. I wanted to try it,” explained Penny, who had already delved into the arts of slime-making and chap stick creating.

Excited for a new project to work on with her daughter, Katie ordered and purchased the candle-making supplies, and after some experimenting, they perfected their process.

“We finally settled on a good soy wax scent, wick, name, and cute containers at the beginning of March.” Katie explained. “She started selling to family members and friends, Grandma Jeanne was the first one to buy one, and they started posting photos of the candles on Facebook and things grew from there.”