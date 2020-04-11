Counterterrorism service alerted in Netherlands as 5G protesters set fire to telecom masts

Arsonists were thought to have set fire to at least six telecommunications masts in the Netherlands in recent days, and Dutch officials suspected there is a link with conspiracy theorists who say the coronavirus pandemic has been caused by the rollout of 5G services.

Dutch mobile phone providers alerted the Dutch government’s Security and Counter-Terrorism (NCTV) to the fires, which appear to have started in cables at ground level, dutchnews.nl reported.

An anti-5G text had been sprayed at the location of one fire in Deurne in Noord-Brabant.

The NCTV said in a statement that protests about telecom masts are not new but that this sort of ‘extremist’ action is a “worrying development”.

“We are in close contact with the police and providers and are monitoring the situation,” the NCTV said.

“This is a concerning development,” it said. “Disruption of broadcasting masts...can have consequences for the coverage of the telecommunications network and reachability of emergency services,” it added.

The Monet Foundation, the Dutch phone providers’ association also has described the arson as ‘unacceptable’ and pointed out that the telecoms network is essential to ensure the emergency services can be alerted and that hospitals and nursing homes can communicate.

De Telegraaf, the Dutch newspaper, also reported on Saturday that Several Dutch cellular broadcasting towers have been damaged by arson or sabotage in the past week by opponents of a rollout of a new 5G telecommunications network, Reuters reported.

The Dutch paper reported that arsonists had left an anti-5G slogan spray-painted at the scene of one attack.

A range of groups in the Netherlands have been opposed to the advent of 5G for some time, mostly over concerns that radio waves could damage human health. Others fear the technology could infringe privacy.

The NCTV noted that similar attacks have been occurring recently in Britain.

At least 20 mobile phone masts have been vandalized in Britain, dutchnews.nl reported.

British ministers last week dismissed a theory that linked 5G masts to the spread of the novel coronavirus as dangerous “fake news” and completely false.

Major telecommunications providers in the Netherlands are in a testing phase and have not yet begun any nationwide rollout of 5G pending a spectrum auction due to conclude in June.