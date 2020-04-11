RSS
0241 GMT April 11, 2020

News ID: 267529
Published: 0121 GMT April 11, 2020

Liverpool great Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Former Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish tested positive for the coronavirus after being admitted to hospital for an infection, but is asymptomatic according to a statement by the Merseyside club on behalf of his family.

Dalglish, 69, has been in hospital since Wednesday after requiring intravenous antibiotics, but is not in immediate danger, Reuters reported.

“He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time,” the statement said on Friday.

“He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.”

Dalglish, who also played for Celtic, is a revered figure at Anfield, having won six English league titles and three European Cups as a player.

He added three more league triumphs as a manager, and also led Blackburn Rovers to an unexpected Premier League title in the 1994-95 season.

 

 

 

   
