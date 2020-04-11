Rouhani urges people to respect health protocols as curbs ease

Low-risk economic activities resume from Saturday

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called on Iranians to respect health protocols aimed at containing the new coronavirus as "low-risk" economic activities resumed in most of the country.

Rouhani made the plea in a meeting of senior officials in charge of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus in Tehran on Saturday, expressing optimism about achieving “reliable conditions” in the fight against the viral pandemic provided that the health protocols are observed.

“If the cooperation and support of the people as well as the observance of restrictions and protocols continue with the same procedure that has been done so far, we can hope that we will gradually achieve reliable conditions in dealing with the coronavirus,” the Iranian president said.

The government authorized the so-called low-risk businesses to resume activities across the country from Saturday with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will restart from April 18.

“The honorable people [of Iran] should know that the implementation of smart social distancing [rules] is only for low-risk businesses, and in no way should it be considered that the virus and its epidemic have completely disappeared,” Rouhani underlined. “All health protocols must be taken seriously.”

Also on Saturday, Iran's Government Spokesman Ali Rabeie warned that "in case of long-term shutdown, some 4 million people could be out of work", IRNA reported.

"Four million non-state employees face stoppage or reduction in activities, reduction of salaries and expulsion."

New figures

Iran’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that some 42,000 coronavirus positive cases in the country have fully recovered from the disease.

The ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur said on state TV that the total number of people diagnosed with the disease rose by 1,837 in the past 24 hours to a total of 70,029, with 3,987 of those infected in critical condition.

And the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 4,357 on Saturday, with 125 people having lost their lives in the past 24 hours, Jahanpur added.

Iran is the most affected country by the pandemic in the Middle East.

Developing domestic medicine

During the Saturday meeting, Rouhani added that he has assigned the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology to support and strengthen domestic knowledge-based companies and research centers at medical sciences universities in order to synthesize coronavirus medicines, develop methods to diagnose the disease and conduct tests, and produce a vaccine for curing COVID-19.

“Considering the scientific capabilities of our country’s experts, attaining the drug and vaccine would not be out of reach,” the president underlined.

Rouhani also ordered the Health Ministry and the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology to conduct a study on the use of a new diagnostic test kit for detecting people with immunity to infection.

This comes as Iran has been under draconian US sanctions – particularly on the import of medical equipment – amid the country's fight against the coronavirus, which continues to take its toll across the world.

The Iranian government has said it would exhaust all its resources to ensure there would be sufficient protective gear and vital equipment to respond to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The United States reinstated its sanctions against Iran in 2018 after leaving a United Nations-endorsed nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic and five other major powers – the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany.

Washington claims that it has exempted foodstuffs and medicine from the bans, something that Tehran entirely disputes.

