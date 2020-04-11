MP: Corona outbreak proved solidarity between Iran’s Zoroastrian expats, people

By Sadeq Dehqan & Farzam Vanaki

The coronavirus outbreak once again proved the solidarity between Iran’s Zoroastrian expatriates and the country’s people, said an Iranian MP.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Esfandiar Ekhtiari, the representative of Iran’s Zoroastrians in Parliament, added that in the aftermath of the outbreak, Iranian Zoroastrians from across the world rushed to the support of their compatriots in the country.

He noted that they had already sent, in two separate stages, essential goods, drugs and medical equipment to Iran to help prevent and treat the COVID-19 disease.

The MP noted that the aid was sent from countries such as India, Singapore, Pakistan and Hong Kong, adding the Federation of Zoroastrian Associations of North America played a role in collecting aid in the region.

He said the medical goods and equipment were sent to Tehran in the past few days through the channel of the Parsis society in India and,thanks to the assistance provided by the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, were delivered to ShahidSadoughi University of Medical Sciences in the central province of Yazd to be distributed among its affiliated hospitals.

The MP addedthe Parsis comprise Zoroastrians who had emigrated from Iran to India several hundred years ago due to a number of political and social problems.

At present, he said, the Parsis play key and managerial roles in a major part of India’s economy and a large number of industries in the country.

Ekhtiari noted that the aid comprised drugs and equipment requested by ShahidSadoughi University of Medical Sciences, including ventilators, surgical gowns, N95 face masks, disposable latex gloves, fluvir 75 mg capsule and actemra.

Zoroastrians live in different Iranian cities. Cities with the largest Zoroastrianpopulations are Tehran, Yazd and Kerman, respectively.

Ekhtiari stressed that Iran is the motherland of Zoroastrians, saying that, in fact, all Zoroastrians are originally Iranian, no matter where they live.

Thus, he said, expatriate Zoroastrians have always rushed to the aid of Iran and its people, indiscriminately, whenever the country has been faced with a crisis, as they regard themselves as part of the Iranian society.

The lawmaker noted that throughout history, the Zoroastrian community has attached great importance to education and health, saying Zoroastrians have founded a large number of schools and hospitals in Iran, such as Bahman Hospital in Yazd, which is the first medical center established in central and southwestern Iran.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central ‎Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a ‎large number of countries and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed ‎people in a large number of the countries. ‎

According to Iran's Health Ministry the virus has infected 70,029 in the country, killing 4,357.