RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0241 GMT April 11, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267532
Published: 0208 GMT April 11, 2020

Pope urges US to heed Iran’s coronavirus concerns

Pope urges US to heed Iran’s coronavirus concerns
REUTERS

The Vatican expressed sympathy with the Iranian people and talked to the US over draconian sanctions on the Islamic Republic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin talked to US officials following a letter by head of Irans Islamic Seminaries Alireza Arafi to leader of the Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis.

In his letter circulated last week, Arafi expressed Irans sympathy over the victims of COVID-19 from all religions and nations” and urged the cooperation of all religious centers” to counter the pandemic, Press TV wrote on Saturday.

In the Vaticans response to Arafis message, Cardinal Parolin wrote that upon being informed of the details of the letter”, the Pope asked the cardinal to express his spiritual sympathy with the Iranian people” and all victims of the disease on his behalf.

The Vaticans letter added that Arafi had called on the Pope to act against the US sanctions targeting the Iranian people amid the pandemic.

Acting upon such details and such an understanding, the papacy contacted the United States' ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, and informed them of the concerns of Iranian officials, urging attention to the matter, the letter read.

The letter, however, stopped short of condemning Washingtons criminal sanctions against the Iranian people as the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various international leaders, figures and groups have denounced Washingtons sanctions for hampering Irans coronavirus fight.

The sanctions, imposed on the country after Washington withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, target much-needed humanitarian aid and related finances from reaching the country.

The bans come despite an International Court of Justice's ruling banning Washingtons aid-related sanctions in 2018.

According to the latest figures released by Irans Health Ministry on Saturday, 70,029 Iranians have contracted the disease, 4,357 of whom have lost their lives and 41,947 people have also recovered.

With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing world governments to the edge in their attempts to contain the deadly disease, stark differences have emerged in how the United States – the worlds largest economy – and Iran – under crippling sanctions – have managed the crisis.

The World Health Organization has on numerous accounts praised Irans efforts against the outbreak despite widespread US sanctions banning supplies from reaching the country.

Iran has also been lauded by Chinas President Xi Jinping as a strategic partner” in curbing the coronavirus outbreak.

Tehran sent several aid shipments to China during the height of the coronavirus outbreak in the Asian country.

The US, instead, has been piling on its unilateral sanctions against countries. Washington has also been accused by its own allies of using Wild West” methods to divert and obtain coronavirus-related aid supplies ordered by other countries.

 

   
KeyWords
Pope
US
Iran
coronavirus
sanctions
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0565 sec