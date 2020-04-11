Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter

The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 as Easter weekend celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic.

Extraordinary measures from New York to Naples to New Delhi have seen businesses and schools closed in a desperate bid to halt the virus's spread, and the IMF has warned that the world now faces the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, AFP reported.

Easter celebrations that would normally see churches packed with parishioners were replaced by an eerie emptiness on Friday.

Worshippers in Germany embraced social distancing orders to celebrate Good Friday at a drive-in service in Dusseldorf.

"It was a sad feeling at first," Catholic priest Frank Heidkamp told AFP, as hundreds gathered in a parking lot.

More than 102,000 people have died of COVID-19 with 1.7 million infections detected globally, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, with nearly 70 percent of the fatalities in Europe.

More than 2,000 deaths in one day

The United States, now the pandemic's epicenter, became the first country to record more than 2,000 virus deaths in one day and is closing in on Italy's 18,849 fatalities – currently the highest national figure.

With more than half a million reported infections, the United States already has more coronavirus cases than anywhere else in the world.

President Donald Trump, however, said that with the US infection trajectory "near the peak" and social distancing working well, he was considering ways to reopen the world's biggest economy as soon as possible.

He acknowledged the risk of higher death tolls if businesses restart too soon.

"But you know what? Staying at home leads to death also," Trump added, pointing to the massive economic suffering for millions of Americans.

It is unclear when that will be possible, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying millions in the state – the hardest hit in the country – will have to be tested before it can reopen.

The World Health Organization has warned that prematurely lifting lockdown restrictions – affecting more than half the planet's population – could spark a dangerous resurgence of the disease.

'Deadly resurgence'

More than four billion people are confined to their homes as governments worldwide have imposed never-before-seen measures to halt the virus, which first emerged late last year in central China.

Like Trump, governments in Europe are under pressure to strike a balance between keeping people safe and keeping already battered economies stable.

"Lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

And while President Trump has discussed a rapid return to economic stability, the US government's top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci said that despite signs of progress, "this is not the time... to be pulling back at all" on social distancing efforts.

China reports rise in cases

Some countries, especially in Asia, are worried about a possible second wave of infections imported from travelers as life creeps back to normal.

Chinese officials fear the possibility of a second wave triggered by arrivals from overseas or asymptomatic patients.

China reported on Saturday a rise in new coronavirus infections, mostly in travelers arriving from abroad, as doctors in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus initially emerged, warned its behavior was still not well-understood, Reuters reported.

“We can’t say that there is no such potential risk,” said Wang Xinghuan, president of Wuhan’s Leishenshan hospital, its second built especially for virus patients.

While some experts do not expect a big second wave, thanks to China’s stringent controls, the possibility could not be ignored, he told reporters.

“At present, from the hospital perspective, our understanding of the virus is still very insufficient,” Wang said, during a hospital tour organized by Wuhan officials.

For instance, it was not immediately clear how infectious asymptomatic people were, he added.

Doctors in China have seen some differences in virus behavior from that experienced in Europe and the United States, said Zhao Yan, a doctor at Wuhan’s Zhongnan Hospital.

“The most obvious one is that in Europe and the United States quite a few people lost their sense of taste and smell, (but) we saw very few such cases,” Zhao told reporters.

Patients testing positive again

Meanwhile, the WHO said on Saturday that it was looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge.

South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being reinfected, Reuters reported.

The Geneva-based WHO, asked about the report from Seoul, told Reuters in a brief statement: “We are aware of these reports of individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 using PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and then after some days testing positive again.

“We are closely liaising with our clinical experts and working hard to get more information on those individual cases. It is important to make sure that when samples are collected for testing on suspected patients, procedures are followed properly,” it said.

Glimmers of hope

Glimmers of hope may be emerging in some countries, AFP wrote.

Spain, the third-hardest-hit country, saw its lowest 24-hour toll in 17 days, after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the "fire started by the pandemic is starting to come under control".

And the daily rises in new infections in hardest-hit Italy have slowed dramatically.

Still, the Italian government said it would extend lockdown orders until May 3.

In Britain – where the government has resisted calls to ease lockdown measures – spirits were lifted on Friday when virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed signs of recovery after three days in intensive care.

In Brazil, authorities confirmed the first deaths in Rio de Janeiro's slums, where overcrowding and poor sanitation have raised fears of a catastrophe.

Russia reported 1,667 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally of confirmed cases to 13,584, Reuters reported.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose by 12 to 106, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

Two-day lockdown in Turkey

Turkey ordered citizens to stay at home for 48 hours across 31 cities starting midnight Friday to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, immediately triggering panic-buying in some cities.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement the order would last until midnight (2100 GMT) on Sunday in dozens of cities, including the economic hub of Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Almost immediately afterwards, thousands of people in Istanbul and Ankara flocked to markets and bakeries still open for last-minute shopping, AFP correspondents said.

Roads in both cities were also full of traffic, with long queues forming outside off-licences, grocery stores and banks.