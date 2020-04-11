Iran inaugurates coronavirus test kits plant

VP: Export of homegrown test kits will begin in near future

Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari inaugurated a plant manufacturing coronavirus diagnostic test kits, saying the export of the homegrown device will begin in the near future.

Sattari on Saturday opened the assembly line of the test kits in a company in the city of Karaj in Alborz Province, 30 kilometers west of the capital, Tehran.

The kits are used to detect the rate of immunity against infections in various groups of population.

He said the diagnostics produced in Iran would be capable of testing close to 100 individuals in a matter of 75 minutes, a feature which, he said, was quite rare in rival kits produced overseas.

Sattari said Iran’s capacity for testing suspected coronavirus patients will increase through more production for normal COVID-19 testing kits.

The new production line not only will help Iran end imports of serological testing kits, but with the growth in the production, Iran can export them to other countries in the near future, he said.

Sattari said the new plant has a capacity to produce 100,000 test kits that utilize PCR (polymerase chain reaction) analysis and 2 million serologic test kits per week.

The company is set to produce eight million on a monthly basis.

The vice president praised local experts for manufacturing a broad range of equipment for the battle with COVID-19, including surgery room apparatuses, medical ventilators and masks, saying six local knowledge-based companies have received permission for the production of coronavirus diagnostic test kits.