First VP: Iran’s economy grew last year despite mounting pressures

Iran’s economy grew in the previous Iranian calendar year (which ended on March 19) despite the pressures on the country, said the first vice president.
Speaking at a meeting with Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand and his deputies in Tehran on Saturday, E’shaq Jahangiri added that despite the unilateral US sanctions on Iran, the inflation rate reflected a declining trend in the third quarter of last year, IRNA reported.
He said the country’s economic growth became positive both in the oil and non-oil sectors in the third quarter, putting it at 3.3 percent excluding oil revenues, and 1.3 percent including oil revenues.
During the first three quarters of last year, Jahangiri noted, the country’s economic growth was positive excluding oil revenues, adding it was negative including oil revenues.
He said that close to 470,000 jobs were created in Iran last year which led to a rise in the country’s employment rate.
Jahangiri regretted that while Iranian officials hoped to be able to further decrease inflation, boost economic growth, improve the unemployment rate and attract more foreign investments this year, the country faced the coronavirus outbreak, which is an important global concern.
It is said that the post-coronavirus world will be much different from the pre-coronavirus world, the official said, noting that the phenomenon will most probably leave important footprints on the world order.
Quoting some European and American officials, Jahangiri said the coronavirus outbreak has been the greatest challenge faced by humans since World War II.
Regarded by everyone as the greatest global challenge, the pandemic is predicted to cause a serious economic recession in the world’s economies, he added.