First VP: Iran’s economy grew last year despite mounting pressures

Domestic Economy Desk ‎

Iran’s economy grew in the previous Iranian calendar year (which ended on ‎March 19) despite the pressures on the country, said the first vice president. ‎

Speaking at a meeting with Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and ‎Finance Farhad Dejpasand and his deputies in Tehran on Saturday, E’shaq ‎Jahangiri added that despite the unilateral US sanctions on Iran, the ‎inflation rate reflected a declining trend in the third quarter of last year, ‎IRNA reported. ‎

He said the country’s economic growth became positive both in the oil and ‎non-oil sectors in the third quarter, putting it at 3.3 percent excluding oil ‎revenues, and 1.3 percent including oil revenues.‎

During the first three quarters of last year, Jahangiri noted, the country’s ‎economic growth was positive excluding oil revenues, adding it was ‎negative including oil revenues.‎

He said that close to 470,000 jobs were created in Iran last year which led to ‎a rise in the country’s employment rate. ‎

Jahangiri regretted that while Iranian officials hoped to be able to further ‎decrease inflation, boost economic growth, improve the unemployment ‎rate and attract more foreign investments this year, the country faced the ‎coronavirus outbreak, which is an important global concern.‎

It is said that the post-coronavirus world will be much different from the ‎pre-coronavirus world, the official said, noting that the phenomenon will ‎most probably leave important footprints on the world order.‎

Quoting some European and American officials, Jahangiri said the ‎coronavirus outbreak has been the greatest challenge faced by humans ‎since World War II.‎

Regarded by everyone as the greatest global challenge, the pandemic is ‎predicted to cause a serious economic recession in the world’s economies, ‎he added.‎