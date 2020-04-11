Minister: Iranian gov’t can create economic prosperity using 20% of assets ‎

Domestic Economy Desk ‎

The Iranian government can create prosperity if it injects only 20 percent of its ‎assets, estimated to stand at $1.66 trillion, into the domestic economic cycle, said ‎the Iranian minister of economic affairs and finance.‎

Speaking in a meeting with First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri on Saturday, ‎Farhad Dejpasand said attraction of foreign investments is not solely aimed at ‎filling the financing gap in the domestic capital market, IRNA reported.

He added foreign investments are a tool and a channel for transferring technology ‎to the country and helping stimulate economic growth, develop the domestic ‎financial system effectively and boost productivity. ‎

The minister urged for the promotion of electronic tax payment and collection in ‎the country as well as management of cash resources using smart systems, calling ‎for making greater use of digital systems in the 70 percent of the domestic banking ‎sector which is state-owned.‎

Iran’s economy is, at present, grappling with the negative impacts of both US ‎unilateral sanctions, reimposed on Tehran following Washington’s withdrawal ‎from a 2015 nuclear deal, and the coronavirus spread in the country. ‎

On Tuesday, Iranian Health Minister Saeid Namaki said no phenomenon is more ‎terrible for the country's economy than the persistence of the coronavirus (COVID-‎‎19), urging to contain the virus as soon as possible to help the domestic economy. ‎

He noted that Iran is fighting against the virus as well as US economic sanctions ‎simultaneously.‎

In May 2018, Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of ‎Action, signed between Iran and the P5+1, and reimposed Washington’s sanctions ‎on Tehran. In addition to targeting Iran’s oil and banking sectors, the sanctions ‎have hampered delivery of humanitarian aid to Iran now that the country is fighting ‎the spread of the coronavirus.‎

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central ‎‎‎Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a ‎‎‎large number of countries and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed ‎‎‎people in a large number of the countries. ‎

According to Iran's Health Ministry the virus has infected 70,029 in the country, ‎‎killing 4,357. ‎