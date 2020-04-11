Minister: Iranian gov’t can create economic prosperity using 20% of assets ‎

The Iranian government can create prosperity if it injects only 20 percent of its assets, estimated to stand at $1.66 trillion, into the domestic economic cycle, said the Iranian minister of economic affairs and finance.
Speaking in a meeting with First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri on Saturday, Farhad Dejpasand said attraction of foreign investments is not solely aimed at filling the financing gap in the domestic capital market, IRNA reported.
He added foreign investments are a tool and a channel for transferring technology to the country and helping stimulate economic growth, develop the domestic financial system effectively and boost productivity.
The minister urged for the promotion of electronic tax payment and collection in the country as well as management of cash resources using smart systems, calling for making greater use of digital systems in the 70 percent of the domestic banking sector which is state-owned.
Iran’s economy is, at present, grappling with the negative impacts of both US unilateral sanctions, reimposed on Tehran following Washington’s withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal, and the coronavirus spread in the country.
On Tuesday, Iranian Health Minister Saeid Namaki said no phenomenon is more terrible for the country's economy than the persistence of the coronavirus (COVID-19), urging to contain the virus as soon as possible to help the domestic economy.
He noted that Iran is fighting against the virus as well as US economic sanctions simultaneously.
In May 2018, Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and the P5+1, and reimposed Washington’s sanctions on Tehran. In addition to targeting Iran’s oil and banking sectors, the sanctions have hampered delivery of humanitarian aid to Iran now that the country is fighting the spread of the coronavirus.
The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.
According to Iran's Health Ministry the virus has infected 70,029 in the country, killing 4,357.