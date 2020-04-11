Governor: CBI to help economy emerge from corona crisis unharmed ‎

Domestic Economy Desk ‎

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) will spare no effort in helping the domestic ‎economy emerge from the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the country, ‎while suffering the least possible harm, said the bank’s governor.‎

Commenting on the domestic banking system’s supporting plans for reducing the ‎negative economic impacts of the coronavirus spread in the country in an ‎Instagram post on Saturday, Abdolnaser Hemmati wrote, “All that the government ‎and the CBI want is to provide the people of the country with greater and more ‎extensive gratuitous financial assistance.”‎

He regretted, however, that cruel US sanctions, coupled with a decline in oil prices ‎and the costs involved in the fight against the spread of the virus, have created an ‎economic bottleneck for the government, limiting its resources. ‎

Hemmati added that despite these problems, the Iranian banking system will ‎immediately grant low-interest (four-percent) loans (between $238 and $476) to ‎four million low-income families in the country. ‎

He added that the CBI will also offer low-interest loans to the economic agencies ‎and businesses harmed by the spread of the virus.‎

Earlier, Hemmati said the domestic banking system will provide maximum ‎assistance to the domestic tourism sector that has been harmed by the spread of the ‎coronavirus.‎

He made the remark in an Instagram post, adding, “Today, along with First Vice ‎President [Es’haq Jahangiri], I attended a meeting with those involved in the ‎domestic tourism, cultural heritage and handicrafts sectors. The officials of these ‎sectors as well as the heads of the related associations expounded on the problems ‎they face on account of the coronavirus contagion in the country at a time when ‎their activities should have been at their peak.” ‎

Hemmati said under normal circumstances, hotels, tourism and handicraft centers ‎as well as travel agencies in Iran reach the peak of their activities and income ‎generation during the New Year holidays (March 20-April 1), adding that this year, ‎their activities were completely suspended during the high season.‎

In the meeting, he added, they presented remarkable proposals concerning the ‎postponement of the due date for the payment of the installments and receiving ‎new loans to prevent further damage to their businesses.‎

The CBI governor also stressed that the biggest harm the virus causes is ‎endangering the lives of Iranian people, which is far more important than its ‎negative impacts on the economy.‎

He gave the assurance that the country’s banking system would provide, with ‎maximum assistance, the domestic tourism sector harmed by the coronavirus ‎spread, as prosperity would be restored to the sector only if the situation in the ‎country returns to normal and the spread of the virus is fully contained.‎