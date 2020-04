FDI in mining, industrial projects down 6.5% in 11 months, year-on-year

Iran’s industrial, mining and trade sectors witnessed a 6.5 percent decrease, year-on-year, in terms of the value of approved foreign direct investment (FDI) in their projects in the 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-February 19, 2020).

In this period, the total value of FDI in the projects of the sector stood at $854 million, Mehr News Agency reported.

In the same time span, 82 industrial, mining and trade projects were approved by the country’s Foreign Investment Board, indicating a 26.2 percent growth year-on-year.

The board had approved 65 projects, worth $914 million, pertaining to these sectors during March 21, 2018-February 19, 2019.