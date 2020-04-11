TPO: 79 states ban hygiene exports as WTO sees sharp trade drop

According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global trade of goods throughout the world will witness a decline between 13 and 32 percent in 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus, said the head of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran on Saturday.

Hamid Zadboum added, “International organizations estimate that the recession in the global trade will be weathered in 2021, depending, however, on the effectiveness of the economic policies to be adopted in the face of the pandemic and the duration of the downturn,” Mehr News Agency reported.

According to the WTO, all regions in the world will experience a double-digit decline in trade this year, although exports from North America and Asia will suffer more damage as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the TPO head added.

It has been predicted that trade will suffer a further decline in sectors with a more complicated value chain, particularly those pertaining to manufacturing electronic products and automobiles, he said, adding, “In addition, commercial services may be severely affected by the disease as well as the imposition of transportation and travel restrictions.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zadboum, who is also a deputy minister of industry, mine and trade, noted that 79 countries have banned exports of health and hygiene products and edible plants, while 57 countries have facilitated imports of such products due to their need for basic goods and medical equipment.

“In addition, travel restrictions and, consequently, limitations on movement of trucks in some countries as well as flight cancelations have reduced the volume of international trade,” he said.