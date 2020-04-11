Iran’s TUTI Books nominated for Bologna Best Children’s Publishers

Iran’s TUTI Books was nominated for Best Children’s Publishers of the Year in Italy’s 2020 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

TUTI Books (a division at Fatemi Publishing Company which is solely dedicated to publishing books for children and young adults) is on the final list of Bologna Children’s Book Fair and will compete with China, Japan, and South Korea, IRNA reported.

This is the first time that an Iranian publisher is placed on the final list of Bologna Best Children’s Publishers of the Year which is a reputable and professional event across the globe.

Winning the prize from the Bologna Book Fair will be an opportunity for publishers to introduce their books with innovative content.

The Bologna Children’s Book Fair introduces itself as the world’s leading professional event dedicated to the children's publishing industry attracting over 1,400 exhibitors and around 30,000 visitors from around 80 countries.

Established in 2013, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, the BOP – Bologna Prize for the Best Children’s Publishers of the Year is an extraordinary occasion to highlight publishers at the forefront of innovation in their activity for the creative nature of the editorial choices they have made during the previous year.

The fair is an industry leading event that has succeeded in bringing together a unique and diverse global audience thanks to over 50 years of experience, bolognachildrensbookfair.com said.

The winners are usually announced on the occasion of the official opening of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair and a selection of titles of all the shortlisted publishers is showcased at the fair receiving widespread visibility in the print, press and social networks.

This year winners will be announced online on May 4.



