Iran manufactures ozone generator to fight coronavirus

An Iranian knowledge-based company managed to manufacture an ozone generator that can be used against the coronavirus, Iran Press reported.

The ozone generator device could be used to disinfect house, office, hospital, rooms, car, and the bed of a coronavirus patient as well as fruits and vegetables. Ozone gas has also been used to fight fungi, bacteria, germs as well as SARS and influenza viruses.

East Asian countries have also used this method to fight the coronavirus.

This Iranian knowledge-based company was able to indigenize the ozone generator device with a third of the price of its similar foreign product.