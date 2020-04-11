RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0737 GMT April 11, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267552
Published: 0501 GMT April 11, 2020

Iran manufactures ozone generator to fight coronavirus

Iran manufactures ozone generator to fight coronavirus

An Iranian knowledge-based company managed to manufacture an ozone generator that can be used against the coronavirus, Iran Press reported.

The ozone generator device could be used to disinfect house, office, hospital, rooms, car, and the bed of a coronavirus patient as well as fruits and vegetables. Ozone gas has also been used to fight fungi, bacteria, germs as well as SARS and influenza viruses.

East Asian countries have also used this method to fight the coronavirus.

This Iranian knowledge-based company was able to indigenize the ozone generator device with a third of the price of its similar foreign product.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
ozone generator
coronavirus
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2214 sec