RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1133 GMT April 12, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267569
Published: 1013 GMT April 12, 2020

Less travel improving air quality, environment

Less travel improving air quality, environment
GETTY IMAGES

The stay-at-home orders around the world have created challenges for many, but according to scientists it's also had an immediate positive impact on our planet.

NASA said that air pollution has dropped by 30 percent in the northeastern US, compared to March of last year, erienewsnow.com reported.

"The decrease in economic activity has really led to a decrease in air pollution emissions, water is cleaner, wildlife is returning to places that it hasn't been before," Dr. Sherri Mason, the sustainability coordinator at Penn State Behrend, said.

Though, she also said that it's important to remember that these positives for the environment also come with a human cost.

"We really don't want to celebrate the fact that the planet is finally getting a chance to breathe for the first time in centuries because it's at the expense of millions of people being without jobs and tens of thousands of deaths," Mason said. "How can we restart the economy in a way that is not only economically good, but environmentally good?"

That question becomes even more poignant considering a recent study from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health that indicates people with COVID-19 living in regions with high levels of air pollution, are more likely to die from the disease.

It also provides insight to the disproportionate COVID-19 mortality rate for African American and Latino communities.

It's unlikely that the current improvements in air quality will continue after travel and businesses pick back up. However, some are hopeful the time individuals spend walking and running outside, rather than driving and flying, may inspire some to take greater care of nature.

"If people start to feel a connection to the outdoors again maybe we can take some steps to maybe preserve those spaces and keep them in tip-top shape," Dr. Nick Lang, co-director of the environmental science program at Mercyhurst University, said.

   
KeyWords
improving
environment
quality
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0681 sec