COVID-19 pandemic 'terrible' for environment: NZ climate change minister

Despite calls the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial to the environment, New Zealand Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the reality is that it could instead have a "terrible" impact.

The lockdown has had a dramatic effect on New Zealand's air quality, with initial results of air quality monitoring from National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) showing a big drop in traffic pollution in Auckland, tvnz.co.nz reported.

In addition, in New Zealand’s major cities noise complaints have dropped sharply, with many people now noticing the sounds of bird calls.

However, Shaw told TVNZ1's Q+A that the impact of COVID-19 on the environment in the long run will be "terrible".

"It means people’s attention is not on those long term challenges, it’s on the things that are in front of us. It runs the risk of making mistakes in other crisis where we just went back to the same old polluting economy.

"The great risk is we take our eye off the ball of the long term while we’re dealing with the short term challenge."

He said the COVID-19 crisis means there's less money to go towards the environment.

"Our children and possibly our grandchildren are going to be paying back the debt we’re racking up to get through this crisis."

Shaw said that showed the need to adequately tackle climate change.

"If we fail to avert a climate crisis, they are also going to be hit with a double whammy and also paying the cost of that, also for many, many decades.

"In our view, we’ve got a responsibility to use the money we’re borrowing from our kids now, to ensure they don’t also have to pay for the cost of adapting to climate costs in the future."