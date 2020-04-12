Global pandemic a toll on mental health

Some days Ashley Christensen handles it all like a champ. Other days, the business owner and mom of three does all she can to not wilt under the pressure of a new normal — life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s constant. The kids are on total lockdown. Since the Friday before spring break they’ve had no change of scenery. We have to wash and sanitize everything. Our grocery bill has tripled, on top of my business tanking in March. We are running on fumes. It’s so stressful,” she said,

Paul Wehrman, a licensed mental health counselor with MercyOne Waterloo, has a message for Christensen and others whose mental health has taken a hit in this uncertain time. “You are not alone,” he said.

Indeed, nearly half of people in the US say the pandemic has affected their mental health, with 19 percent reporting a “major impact,” according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted March 25 to 30. Women, Hispanic adults and black adults report higher rates, the survey said.

From fear of contracting the virus to anxiety and depression over the economic fallout, we are a nation on edge.

“People are grieving,” said Peggy Huppert, executive director of Iowa’s National Alliance on Mental Illness. “This has never, never happened before in our lifetimes. 9/11 is the other seminal moment that people talk about as affecting all of us in different ways. But we could still gather. We could still go to church, go to the mall, have get-togethers, go grocery shopping. That sense of normalcy in our everyday lives pretty much stayed the same. We can’t do that with this. We cannot underestimate the power of that change on our collective mental health.”

Christensen agreed. “I am a seasoned vet at being a stay-at-home mom and working at the same time. But this is not business as usual. I have three kids at home. They can’t play with their friends. They can’t go to the park across the street. They can’t go anywhere.”

A chef by trade, Christensen owns Taste, a personal chef and catering business. Orders came to a screeching halt mid-March, drastically cutting the family’s income. She and her husband worry about making their house payments and feeding their kids. Christensen is on a long list of small business owners who have filed for grants and unemployment. This, of course, on top of worries about contracting the virus.

“It is so much,” Christensen said. “I can’t sleep. I can’t focus. I am trying to remain calm and centered, and be an amazing mom.”

She reached out to her health care provider, who prescribed medication for situational depression and anxiety. She also is spending time outside daily with the kids, which is important for mental health, experts say.

“We get a lot of energy from being outside, the breeze and sun in your face. Research shows how it can adjust your mood and the way you’re thinking about things. With (the pandemic) we’re dealing with now, a change of scenery, different colors and temperatures and smells and sights does a really good shift in our brain,” said Amanda Schara, a licensed mental health counselor and Employee Assistance Program manager at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Christensen’s kids, Lilly, 12; Jack, 10; and Max five, will all celebrate birthdays in the next few weeks while continuing to shelter in place. The isolation is talking a toll on them too, she said.

“I have to say no to them seeing their friends. Max has some anxiety and worries about me getting (the virus), or him getting it. He asks me if we’re going to die. I have to tell him we’re fine, we’re safe, we’re healthy. It just makes me want to cry,” Christensen said. “I have to be very careful about my own fears because they absorb it.”

Huppert said kids can bounce back from tough times, but this time is different.

“I really think we are going to see some long-term implications of this,” she said. “Kids are resilient, but the idea of having to stay home for months is something else. Kids are missing out on some major things that are important to them that are a part of maintaining their own mental health. They aren’t seeing their friends. They should be starting all the spring sports. They are not. They can’t go to the playground or park. High school students are missing out on milestones like prom and graduation.

“And we don’t know the consequences of the fear and anxiety and worrying about their loved ones, parents and grandparents. Kids don’t express those fears, but they’re there.”

Wehrman said anxiety comes from feeling like we have no control. He advises people to make a list of everything we’re still capable of doing, like cooking our own food, playing board games and doing yard work.

“When you focus your thoughts on positive things you get a sense of being back in control of those things. When we feel in control, the less likely we are to worry,” he said.

Calling friends is also good for our mental health, Wehrman noted.