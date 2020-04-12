Health Canada says rapid blood test for COVID-19 remains under review

Health Canada said a rapid coronavirus blood test that's being manufactured in Canada and shipped to the United States is not ready for use here.

CBC News has learned that tests such as the one made by Markham, Ont., company BTNX are on hold in this country, despite the fact that sales of the same test have been allowed to proceed in the US, the UK and Europe, cbc.ca reported.

The company's chief financial officer, Mitchell Pittaway, said that Health Canada told the company rapid blood tests of the kind it's seeking to sell will remain under review until a "greater national strategy on their use is developed."

"I will say that we were quite disappointed by that feedback," said Pittaway, noting that the company has been able to sell "tens of thousands" of the tests to the US through an emergency program that exempts it from normal regulatory processes.

CEO Iqabal Sunderani said, "We have a sister company in the UK that is literally selling this in the millions. It would be good to have a base in your home country."

While Canada's medical laboratories have been working through a backlog of tests done through nasal swabs, blood tests that could hasten diagnosis remain off the table.

Unlike the traditional swabs that test for the presence of the virus, these rapid tests use just a couple of drops of blood from a pinprick on the finger to detect the presence of antibodies that fight the virus. With no trip to a laboratory required, results are available on the spot in 15 minutes.