0406 GMT April 12, 2020

News ID: 267577
Published: 1129 GMT April 12, 2020

Mom creates incredible home cinema for kids

A crafty mom created a home cinema in her front room for her son’s birthday after his trip to watch the film was cancelled.

With all movie theaters now shut due to coronavirus, one mom decided that wasnt going to ruin her sons fourth birthday, so she brought the cinema to them, thesun.co.uk reported. 

The little lad had his heart set on seeing ‘Trolls 2’, so his mom made a film screening board, created a banner for the cinema and even painstakingly created holographic movie tickets. 

The icing on the cake — as well as the lads actual birthday cake — was a delicious fast food menu shed laid out, with chips, burgers and pizza.

Shed even written out the menu, charging for the main meals as well as sweets and drinks. 

The mom shared her handiwork to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, where her incredible set-up has received more than 5,000 likes. 

She said: Would just like to thank the members of this group for the home cinemaidea. 

It was my little boy's fourth birthday today, we did originally have a trip to see ‘Trolls 2’ planned but instead I managed to pull this together for him from craft bits and things we'd previously bought for the party we had planned too!! 

He absolutely loved it so thank you!!”

Hundreds of fellow parents have applauded the mom, adding they might copy her idea.

One said: I guess that was actually more fun and less stressful for you than the original plan — brilliant!”

Another wrote: What great parents you are.”

A third commented: Wow awesome work, hope it was an awesome birthday!!"

While this parent added: Well done it looks brilliant.” 

 
   
