Envoy: Iran supports any PM chosen by Iraqi parliament

Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said on Sunday Tehran supports any Iraqi prime minister chosen by the Arab country’s parliament.

In a message posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, the Iranian diplomat said Iran respects the Iraqi law and political system and accordingly supports any prime minister chosen within the framework of the Iraqi Constitution, according to IRNA.

Iraq’s president named intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as prime minister-designate on Thursday, the third person tapped to lead the country in just 10 weeks as it struggles to replace a government that fell last year after months of deadly protests.

Kadhimi was nominated by President Barham Salih, shortly after the previous designated prime minister, Adnan al-Zurfi, announced he was withdrawing as he failed to secure enough support to pass a government.

In an interview with IRNA on Friday, Masjedi congratulated the Iraqi prime minister-designate and underlined that Iran did not support any special figure to be elected as the Iraqi prime minister and is ready to cooperate with anyone who would win the support of the Iraqi parliament.

The ambassador also noted that Iran does not support a special political group in Iraq, rather it respects all ethnic communities, tribes and people from different faiths in the country.

“A step in right direction”

Hours after the nomination of Kadhimi as the prime minister-designate on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry called the move a step in the right direction.

“The Islamic Republic has invariably supported independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political stability in Iraq, and considers formation of consensus among all of its political movements through democratic pathways to be the only peaceful solution to all differences,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.

Iran, therefore, perceives the current consensus that has led to Kadhimi’s appointment to be “a right step in the right direction,” he said.

Tehran wishes Kadhimi success in fulfilling his duty to form a new government that would meet the demands of the Iraqi people and religious sources of emulation, and would award the country stability and integrity as well as its deserved standing as an important state on the regional and international stages, the spokesman added.

Iraq has been without a government since last November when former prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi resigned amid protests against corruption and misuse of the country’s resources.

Mousavi said Tehran, as before, declares its readiness to cooperate with Baghdad in its efforts to put standing problems behind it and realize its public and religious authorities’ requests.

Following his designation as the prime minister, Kadhimi said that the success of Iraq’s international relations will be based on “respect and cooperation.”

“The country’s national sovereignty is the top priority,” Kadhimi said.

Kadhimi stressed that his government will never allow anyone to insult any Iraqi citizen by accusing him/her of being linked to foreigners.

He also vowed that the cabinet that he is to form will be at the frontline of defending Iraqis and fighting against the novel coronavirus.