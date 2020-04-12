Aján faces expulsion from IWF as board members asked to vote on his future

The executive board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has been asked to decide on expelling their long-standing president, Tamás Aján, who has held high office at the sport’s governing body since 1976.

In a letter leaked by a board member to the German TV station ARD, Aján is told by Ursula Papandrea, the IWF’s acting president, that he is “no longer suitable” to lead the IWF or sit on the board, insidethegames.biz reported.

The 81-year-old Hungarian has been president since 2000 and was secretary-general of the IWF for 24 years before that.

In the letter Papandrea, an American, said Aján threatened to have her arrested on one of her visits to the IWF offices, where she was mandated to be in charge of operations.

Papandrea told insidethegames that she was “incredibly upset” about the leaking of the private letter to ARD.

“I hope the damage to our sport is reparable as my ultimate goal is to restore the reputation,” she said.

Aján stood aside for 90 days pending an independent investigation, led by the Canadian Richard McLaren, into allegations of financial and anti-doping corruption that were raised by ARD in a documentary broadcast in Germany on January 5.

His absence, originally due to end on April 22, was extended until June when the board decided, in the last week of March, that Papandrea should continue as acting president.

Now, according to details in the leaked letter, Aján faces expulsion because he has allegedly not complied with the conditions of his “stand-aside” period.

In the leaked letter, addressed to Aján and fellow executive board members, Papandrea lists “a number of violations that have occurred in accordance with the terms of reference” – the document that lists the duties of the Acting President until June 19, and which was approved by the board.

One of these states simply “the IWF Acting President supervises the IWF Secretariat”.

Her view as evident in the letter is clearly that the Secretariat, based in Budapest where Aján lives, has continued to work for Aján.

Her letter states: “You, President Aján, have not stepped into the background of operations.

“On the contrary, every day I was in Budapest for the last visit, you were in the office conducting business as usual with both the Secretariat and, in this case, auditors.”

Papandrea also stated that Aján had continued to “participate in IOC (International Olympic Committee) conference calls” when that duty rests with her.

Aján resigned as an honorary member of the IOC after the corruption allegations were aired, stating he was doing so “in order to save the IOC from negative rumors and subsequent inconvenience”.

She then called on her fellow board members to vote on a motion calling for Aján's expulsion, which would be effective until the next IWF congress next year, at which point all member Federations would be asked to approve the expulsion permanently.

There is no indication of when the vote would be taken, nor when its result might be made public.

"We understandably have been a focus considering the allegations but we are solving these issues one by one.

"We only wish to repair our sport, and this will take time."