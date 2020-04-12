British motor racing legend Moss dies aged 90

Formula One legend Sir Stirling Moss died at the age of 90.

A renowned figure in British sport, with 212 wins from 529 races, Sir Stirling passed away in the early hours of Easter Sunday, The Independent reported.

Regarded by many as the greatest driver never to take the F1 crown, Sir Stirling finished runner-up on four occasions from 1955-61.

He was nursed through a long illness by Lady Moss, his wife of four decades, at their Mayfair home.

“He died as he lived, looking wonderful,” she told the Daily Mail.

“He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that.”

With his preference for British machinery and known for his acts of sportsmanship, Sir Stirling enjoyed a 10-year career in F1 from 1951 to 1961.

Among his finest victories was the 1961 Monaco Grand Prix, where he triumphed in his Lotus over the faster Ferraris.

“As far as I’m concerned, any driver who’s worth the name tries to win every race,” he said. “Eventually, the world championship ceased to be very important to me.”

A crash at the Glover Trophy at Goodwood in 1962 would end his career, leaving him in a coma for a month and partially paralyzed for six months.

He came to be defined by his personality almost as much as his impact on the track.

Confident and charming, his style and swagger epitomized the lifestyle of a racing superstar and ensured he was one of the most beloved figures in British sporting history.

Sir Stirling later went into broadcasting after his career on the track ended.

He recently appeared in the documentary The Green Hell, which covered his famous win at the demanding Nurburgring race track in the 1961 German Grand Prix.

He was taken ill with a chest infection during a cruise in Singapore just before Christmas 2016 and would retire from public life in 2018.

Sir Stirling is survived by his third wife Susie, son Elliot and daughter Allison.