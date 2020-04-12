TEDPIX gains 15,422 points on Sunday

Tehran Stock Exchange’s (TSE) main index (TEDPIX) increased 15,422 ‎points to 623,278 on Sunday. ‎

With a 30 percent return on investment (ROI) rate in the past year, TEDPIX ‎has improved from 478,755 points to its current 623,278, Mehr News ‎Agency reported. ‎

As reported, some 7.4 billion shares were exchanged on Sunday, worth ‎‎63.72 trillion rials (over $224.8 million) were traded in the stock market via ‎‎1,046,000 deals. ‎

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, also known as ‎Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased by 190 points, reaching 7,961 on the same ‎day. ‎

Some 2.8 billion securities worth 35.9 trillion rials (about $239.8 million) ‎were traded through 606,000 deals. ‎

TSE head, Ali Sahraei, has announced that the value of trades at the Tehran ‎Stock Exchange, the main stock exchange of Iran, jumped 2.6-fold in the ‎past Iranian calendar year (which ended on March 19, 2020). ‎

TSE is one of four major stock exchanges in Iran; the other three exchanges ‎are OTC, Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) and Iran Energy Exchange ‎‎(IRENEX). ‎