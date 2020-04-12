IRICA: Iran continuing trade with regional partners despite virus spread

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran’s trade with its regional partners, including neighboring states, continues despite the coronavirus spread, said the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Rouhollah Latifi added that Iran and Russia are transacting goods through the sea, railway and road, stressing that Iranian products are transited to Russia under certain measures, IRNA reported.

He said trade and goods transactions with Turkey are also being conducted through the Razi customs in northwestern Iran via railroad, giving the assurance that the Sari Su border market, also located in northwest of the country, will soon resume its activities.

Negotiations are underway with Turkey to reopen the Bazargan border (northwestern Iran) and resume land exports at the highest level, he said.

Commenting on the present situation of common trade borders with Armenia, Latifi noted that conditions are gradually becoming favorable.

A few days ago, the northwestern border of Nurduz resumed its activities, he added.

Trade activities between Iran and Azerbaijan through railroad, sea and road are normal, Latifi noted.

“The transit route between Armenia and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region crossing, Bashmaq border in northwestern Iran, is being used again.”

Trade transactions between Iran and Iraq are being carried out through Iran’s common borders (Parviz Khan and Bashmaq) with the Kurdistan Region, he said, adding that Mehran border, in western Iran, is still closed due to the Iraqi government’s concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Latifi noted that the Mehran border will not be reopened until April 18.

On trade with Turkmenistan, he said it is currently limited as common land borders are still closed.

Latifi added, this comes as in late February, 81 wagons carried Iranian goods to Turkmenistan.

He said that transactions between Iran and Afghanistan are normal through the common borders of Mahirood, Milak and Dogharoon.

Goods exchanges with the UAE continue through reefer ships, added Latifi, noting that Iranian foodstuffs, fruits and vegetables are exported to Oman through a new container line.

