Official: Southern province’s annual exports to Qatar up 37%

Domestic Economy Desk

The value of annual exports from the southern Iranian province of Bushehr increased 37 percent year-on-year in the previous Iranian calendar year (which ended on March 19), said a senior official.

The head of Bushehr Province's Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, Seyyed ‎Hossein Hosseini, added that more than 830,000 tons of goods worth $157 million were exported from the province last year, Mehr News Agency reported.

He added that the province’s overseas sales also show a 23-percent growth in terms of weight, year-on-year.

Main export items included minerals, construction materials and agricultural products.

Iran and Qatar share longstanding amicable ties in the political and economic fields. The neighbors have been seeking to boost bilateral trade in past years in view of the direct marine routes that connect them with each other and have prepared the ground for achieving that goal.

Hosseini noted that the provincial cities of Dayyer, Bushehr and Buol Kheyr accounted for the major portion of exports to Qatar in the said period.