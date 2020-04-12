Iran saw its tax revenues surge by almost a third in the past calendar year ending ‎March 19. ‎

The head of the Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA) said the 31-percent ‎surge in receipts over 2019-2020 was almost double the yearly increase reported ‎over the past five years, Press TV reported. ‎

Omid Ali Parsa said that total receipts, including the value-added tax (VAT) ‎imposed on retails, amounted to 1,670 trillion rials, or over $10 billion, considering ‎the current exchange rate of the rial against the US dollar.‎

Parsa said that the share of tax revenues in financing government’s public ‎expenditures had also increased from over a third in previous years to more than a ‎half, or 54 percent. ‎

Iran eyes to increase the share of tax revenues in public financing in the upcoming ‎years to compensate for a loss of the oil income which has been exacerbated over ‎the past two years as a result of the US sanctions. ‎

The government insists higher tax revenues would be possible if plans for ‎preventing tax avoidance and evasion are properly implemented. ‎

A budget approved for the current Iranian calendar year envisages a minimum ‎income of 1,750 trillion rials, or nearly $11 billion, from taxation. ‎

That would not be a difficult target to meet given the significant surge in number of ‎receipts reported over the last year. ‎

However, some experts believe better taxation policies would help the Iranian ‎government go even beyond those targets and reduce its dependence on normal ‎sources of income like crude oil exports. ‎

Authorities said in September that they had managed to revive around $3 billion in ‎tax revenues that are normally lost due to tax evasion. ‎