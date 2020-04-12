Official: South Pars refineries operating normally amid coronavirus outbreak

All the refineries belonging to the South Pars (SP) Gas Field in southern Iran are operating normally, having seen no decline in output despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country, said an official of the South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC).

Ali Ahmadi, the complex’s caretaker for coordination affairs and production control, said thanks to the active participation of the SPGC’s refineries, appropriate measures have been taken at the managerial level to guarantee sustainable and maximum production under the present circumstances as the coronavirus is spreading across the country, Mehr News Agency reported.

He added that according to the health and hygiene instructions issued by the Oil Ministry, the necessary equipment has been procured to decrease the risks of and facilitate the staffs’ physical presence at the refineries, noting that gas production is constantly monitored to ensure maximum production and sustainability.

The official also underlined the importance of constant gas condensate production and delivery to consumers, adding the hydrocarbon liquid’s production is always monitored.

He gave the assurance that the product is being sustainably delivered to consumers.