Virus mutes Easter celebrations as Europe deaths top 75,000

US logs world's highest death toll

Billions around the world celebrated Easter Sunday from lockdown at home as the pope urged solidarity to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the European death toll from the virus topped 75,000.

In grim milestone, the United States surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the highest reported coronavirus death toll, recording more than 20,000 deaths since the outbreak began.

Unprecedented scenes of empty churches emerged from Italy to Panama and the Philippines, as religious leaders found creative ways to address parishioners marking the holiday weekend from the confines of their homes, AFP reported.

More than half the world – over four billion people — are in lockdown worldwide as governments scramble to halt the pandemic's deadly march across the globe.

The death toll from the virus soared past 109,000 this weekend, with more than 1.7 million reported infections globally.

Europe is by far the hardest-hit continent and on Sunday marked a grave milestone with more than 75,000 dead, according to an AFP tally.

The US was quickly emerging as a hotspot as well, and on Saturday marked its own grim landmark: more than 20,000 dead, out of around half a million infected.

Speaking from a near-empty Saint Paul's Cathedral, Pope Francis' Easter Sunday message was largely focused on the pandemic, offering prayers for the ill and urging a united European front to fight the pandemic.

As virus-tinged Easter celebrations were held worldwide, leaders in some hard-hit countries expressed cautious optimism the number of deaths and infections could be starting to peak.

Pandemic in Europe

Spain saw its daily death toll drop for three days straight – but on Sunday reported a slight spike again with 619 fresh fatalities.

And though Italy was nearing the 20,000 dead mark, its daily death toll and rate of new infections has started to level off.

In France, newly reported coronavirus deaths fell by one-third from Friday to 635 on Saturday.

"A very high plateau for the epidemic appears to have been reached, but the epidemic remains very active," said French health official Jerome Salomon, urging people to remain vigilant.

In Britain, the death toll continued to mount and fatalities are likely to soon top 10,000.

Virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from hospital Sunday after he was admitted for coronavirus last Sunday, and spent three days in intensive care.

Johnson said he owed his life to hospital staff, while his government came under mounting pressure to explain why the death toll was rising so fast, Reuters reported.

There were worrying signs the virus could be taking hold in new – and vulnerable – parts of the world, from the crowded slums of Mexico City, Nairobi and Mumbai to conflict hotspots in the Middle East.

Conflict-wracked Yemen reported its first case last week, sparking dire warnings from aid workers about the burden an outbreak could have on an already ravaged health-care system.

Saudi curfew extended

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered the extension of Saudi Arabia's coronavirus curfew until "further notice", the state news agency SPA reported.

The Saudi monarch initially imposed a 21-day curfew on March 23, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., to contain the coronavirus, but expanded the controls to 24 hours in the capital, Riyadh, and other big cities last week.

Almost immediately as the virus began taking hold in several countries, the government announced a total shutdown of the two holy shrines in Mecca and Medina, shrines frequented by Muslims from across the globe and throughout the year as they come to the country to perform their religious rituals.

In Egypt, the government postponed its plans to sell a minority stake in state-owned Banque du Caire in an initial public offering (IPO) starting mid-April due to the spread of the coronavirus, a local newspaper on Sunday quoted the bank chairman as saying.

Chairman Tarek Fayed had told Reuters news agency in March that the plan remained to sell the stake, worth about $500 million, provided investor interest held up in the face of the virus.

Turkey deaths rise

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Turkey rose by 5,138 in the last 24 hours and 95 more people have died, taking the nationwide death toll from the pandemic to 1,101, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Reuters reported.

Turkey’s total confirmed cases stood at 52,167, he added.

The number of recovered cases stood at 2,965, with 542 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the number of tests carried out in that time was 33,170, Koca said on Twitter.

Calls for Mideast cease-fire

The five United Nations envoys in the Middle East urged all warring parties in the region to end hostilities and turn their focus to "the true fight of our lives" – tackling the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The envoys for Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict stressed that solidarity is required to face the challenge of COVID-19. But this cannot happen "if the guns of war and conflict are not silenced," they said.

Cases in the South Asia

The number of coronavirus cases in the South Asia region neared 15,000 on Sunday, Reuters reported.

India said on Sunday its hospital network is adequately prepared to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, with over 100,000 beds ready to cater to a potential surge in patient numbers.

In neighboring Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a relief package worth about $1.7 billion to help farmers struggling because of restrictions imposed to stem the disease’s spread.

The number of people infected in India rose to 8,447 on Sunday, a rapid rise from fewer than 1,000 two weeks ago. Some 273 people have died.

In Pakistan, authorities expressed alarm at a sharp rise in cases of the coronavirus in Karachi, the country’s largest city. The provincial government there has decided to seal off 11 densely populated neighborhoods in Karachi, officials said.

North Korea demand

North Korea called for stricter measures to "check the inroads" of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, state media reported, without specifying if there were any reported infections in the country, aljazeera.com reported.

The Korean Central News Agency said officials at a meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong-un adopted a joint resolution "on more thoroughly taking national measures for protecting the life and safety of our people to cope with the worldwide epidemic disease".

Many experts and the World Health Organization are cautioning countries against lifting lockdown measures too quickly to avoid a second wave of infections.

China, where the virus first emerged at the end of last year in the central city of Wuhan, has seen in increase in imported infections as it starts to ease strict lockdown measures.