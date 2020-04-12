RSS
0805 GMT April 12, 2020

Published: 0404 GMT April 12, 2020

Iran’s ‘Don’t Touch Anything’ to vie in Vienna Independent Shorts

Iranian short film, ‘Don’t Touch Anything,’ is slated to compete at the 17th Vienna Independent Shorts festival in Austria.

Written and directed by Arghavan Heydari, the short title narrates the story of a woman with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) who is hosting some guests,ifilmtv.com reported.

OCD centers on themes such as fear of germs or the need to arrange objects in a specific manner.

The cast of the film includes Marjan Sadeqi, Anaram Mo’azzami, Farnaz Khakzad, Roham Aliheydari, Sara Mohammadi, Helia Samadi and Rozhan Frizhendi.

The Austrian festival showcases short films up to 30 minutes in length.

The festival decided to screen the shorts online due to the coronavirus concerns.

 

 

   
