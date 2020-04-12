RSS
0806 GMT April 12, 2020

News ID: 267602
Published: 0420 GMT April 12, 2020

Iranian book ‘Hannah, Our Hero’ on COVID-19 translated into Croatian

Iranian book ‘Hannah, Our Hero’ on COVID-19 translated into Croatian

A book under the title of ‘Hannah, Our Hero’ on the coronavirus (COVID-19) written by an Iranian author Ali-Asghar Seyyedabadi, was translated into the Croatian language.

The book was illustrated by Elaheh Javanmard, IRNA wrote.

Translated by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Croatia, the book is aimed at teaching children worldwide how to take care of themselves in the battle against the deadly virus.

The book had previously been translated into English, Italian, French, as well as German.

The outbreak of the dangerous coronavirus has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

 

 

   
