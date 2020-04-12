RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0806 GMT April 12, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267603
Published: 0425 GMT April 12, 2020

Iran’s coronavirus cartoon contest receives 4,200 submissions from 88 countries

Iran’s coronavirus cartoon contest receives 4,200 submissions from 88 countries

Iran’s ‘We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest’ has so far received 4,200 submissions from 88 countries, said the director of the Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office.

Turkish and Chinese artists have warmly received the competition, and dozens of cartoons have also come from India, Poland, Serbia and Ukraine, added Masoud Shojaei-Tabatabai.

According to IRNA, Iran with 436, Turkey with 82, and China with 72 artists had the highest number of participants, he said.

A total number of 2,188 submitted artworks were displayed on the Cartoon & Caricature Information Center website, a major Iranian website for cartoons, for 28 days during which 1,340,000 people visited the website.

Ridha from Germany, Toso Borokovic from Serbia, and Paolo Dalponte from Italy are among the prominent artists competing in the contest.

The contest has been launched by Iran’s Art Bureau, in collaboration with the Health Ministry, Culture Ministry, and other organizations.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
coronavirus
cartoon
IranDaily
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2066 sec