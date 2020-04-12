Iran’s coronavirus cartoon contest receives 4,200 submissions from 88 countries

Iran’s ‘We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest’ has so far received 4,200 submissions from 88 countries, said the director of the Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office.

Turkish and Chinese artists have warmly received the competition, and dozens of cartoons have also come from India, Poland, Serbia and Ukraine, added Masoud Shojaei-Tabatabai.

According to IRNA, Iran with 436, Turkey with 82, and China with 72 artists had the highest number of participants, he said.

A total number of 2,188 submitted artworks were displayed on the Cartoon & Caricature Information Center website, a major Iranian website for cartoons, for 28 days during which 1,340,000 people visited the website.

Ridha from Germany, Toso Borokovic from Serbia, and Paolo Dalponte from Italy are among the prominent artists competing in the contest.

The contest has been launched by Iran’s Art Bureau, in collaboration with the Health Ministry, Culture Ministry, and other organizations.