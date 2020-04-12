US anti-Iran sanctions putting whole region in danger: Zardari

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned that “inhuman” US sanctions are putting Iranian nation and the people of whole region in danger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran has been among the countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus, which first showed up in China in late December 2019 before spreading to other parts of the world, according to IRNA.

A number of countries and international organizations have also called for the lifting of the US sanctions to help Iran access and utilize its resources in the fight against the pandemic, which has killed more than 4,400 and infected over 70,000 people in the country.

In 2018, the US unilaterally reimposed sanctions against Iran after Washington’s withdrawal from a UN Security Council-endorsed nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic and other major powers – the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany – back in 2015.

Zardari in an interview with ‘Sky news’ on Saturday said unfortunately the United States has a president who promotes multilateralism, has engaged in trade wars and is currently placing inhuman sanctions against Iran which has put the Iranian people and people of the region in danger.

He said the new coronavirus, COVID-19, is a disease that has affected all countries in the world.

“Internationally we have seen that for the past five to ten years the world moved away from multilateralism and towards more popular nationalism at a time when the world needs to be cooperating as far as the supplying chains for what we need to deal with the emergency of the pandemic and eventually we hope for a vaccine,” said Zardari.