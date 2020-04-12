RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0806 GMT April 12, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267606
Published: 0500 GMT April 12, 2020

Police seize 400 kg of drugs in Iran's Semirom

Police seize 400 kg of drugs in Iran's Semirom

Colonel Sohran Ghorgani, the Police Chief of Semirom made the announcement on Sunday, saying that 400 kilograms of opium have been confiscated by police forces of the city during some operations since the beginning of the new Iranian year (starting March 20), Mehr News Agency.

Ten smugglers were arrested and ten vehicles seized in this regard at the same time, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drugs trade has also claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

 

   
KeyWords
Police
drugs
Iran's Semirom
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0787 sec