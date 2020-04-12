RSS
0806 GMT April 12, 2020

News ID: 267607
Published: 0512 GMT April 12, 2020

Zarif, Hanif discuss Afghanistan peace process

Zarif, Hanif discuss Afghanistan peace process

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for the second time this week held talks with Afghan officials and discussed establishing peace and stability in the country.

According to Irans Foreign Ministry, Zarif held phone conversation with caretaker of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Sunday.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed the need for unity among various Afghan groups and called for efforts to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.

They also discussed expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Kabul.

The talks came days after the Iranian official held separate talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former chief executive officer of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah on various issues.

Zarif expressed Irans readiness to contribute to the resolution of the disputes that have arisen after the recent Afghan presidential election.

Afghanistan has been locked in a political impasse following the announcement of the results of the last years presidential election.  

Abdullah has disputed Ghanis official victory in the election. Both men have held their own separate inauguration ceremonies.

The Afghan government has been also negotiating a political settlement to decades of strife with the Taliban militant group.

Zarif and Afghan officials also exchanged views on the latest political situation in Afghanistan and the countrys peace negotiations.

During the talks, Zarif reiterated the importance of the political structures based on Afghanistans Constitution in the countrys peace process and national reconciliation and stressed Tehrans support for the peace process with the participation of all Afghan political groups within the framework of the countrys Constitution.

Both sides also discussed issues of mutual interests as well as cooperation between Tehran and Kabul in the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak. 

 

 

   
