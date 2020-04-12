Museum virtual tours encourage Iranian people to stay at home

Niavaran Complex has produced a virtual tour on its website to encourage the people to stay at home while fighting with coronavirus outbreak, IRNA reported.

The content consists of pictures and one-minute videos that introduce the museum. The content also encloses a selection of the galleries put up in the past few years at www.niavaranmu.ir.

The Niavaran Palace Complex is a historical palace complex located in northern Tehran. It consists of several palaces and monuments built during the Qajar (1796-1925) and Pahlavi (1925-1979) dynasties.

Head of the Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that a total of 71,686 people in Iran has been infected by the coronavirus, from whom 4,474 people have lost their lives fighting COVID-19.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.