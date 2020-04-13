Physical distancing slows spread of coronavirus, reduces ICU admissions

The world is now at a standstill, as many countries have imposed restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Nations are in lockdowns indefinitely, until the situation improves. The vast spread of the novel coronavirus is now inevitable, as the number of confirmed cases topped 1.85 million, many scientists are determining health measures that could help mitigate the global pandemic.

A new modeling paper shows that dynamic physical distancing and other measures could help maintain health system capacity. It can also reduce intensive care units (ICUs) admissions, preventing them from becoming overwhelmed due to COVID-19. The good news is, the new model shows this physical distancing done while allowing for periodic psychological and economic breaks from the restrictions, news-medical.net reported.

Published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), the study focuses on physical distancing interventions used in Canada to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, or the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, the causative agent of COVID-19 disease. The researchers studied how various nonpharmaceutical interventions could help control the global pandemic, ravaging the world today.

To arrive at their findings, the researchers from the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, used an age-structured compartmental model of COVID-19 transmission in the population of Ontario, Canada.

The team compared the base case with limited testing, isolation, and quarantine to other measures, such as enhanced case finding, restrictive physical-distancing measures, or a combination of less restrictive physical distancing and enhanced case finding.

Further, the team modeled strategies to help 'flatten the curve' and reduce the burden on the health system. The interventions were either implemented for fixed durations or dynamically cycled on and off, based on the availability of ICU beds.

For the base case, they found that with limited testing, isolation, and quarantine measures, and with about 56 percent of the population becoming infected, there would be around 107,000 hospital admissions and 55,000 cases in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at the peak of the pandemic.

The team also found that using physical distancing and contact tracing for 12 to 18 months would substantially reduce the number of people infected, with varying results depending on how aggressive the implemented physical distancing measures were.

Implementing dynamic response interventions, which involves the cycling of on and off interventions, is an effective way to reduce the proportion of the population affected at the end of two years. The measures include social distancing, which can be eased to provide periods intended for economic and psychological relief. The measure is useful because when the team calculated the intervention being implemented by about 13 months, the average overall attack rate decreased by two percent.