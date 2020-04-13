Virus infections declining in most of Iranian provinces: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry said Monday new cases of coronavirus infections and deaths from the viral outbreak have been declining across most of the country's 31 provinces.

"In six provinces, the trend of coronavirus infections has had an upward movement and in some provinces, including Isfahan, it has not increased or decreased significantly and has almost flattened," Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said Monday.

Harirchi touched on the ministry's three main strategies in handling the coronavirus outbreak, foremost the stay-at-home order.

"The first strategy is to maximize smart social distancing. This means people still need to remain at home and avoid any unnecessary trips, visits and shopping," he added.

"Identifying the infected but asymptomatic patients is the second strategy. Eighty percent of infected people have either little or no symptoms. These individuals can spread the virus in the society and our efforts are aimed at identifying them in the early stages."

"The third strategy is to identify and isolate people who have been in contact with either patients or asymptomatic carriers. This step is being experimented in Zanjan province and will be extended to other provinces," Harirchi said.

Identifying these individuals in the family, the workplace, and their interactions and isolating and quarantining them at home is essential because they can spread the virus to others if they develop symptoms, he added.

Iran announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19 – the deaths of two people in the Shia holy city of Qom.

The government of President Hassan Rouhani has struggled to contain the outbreak since then.

It shut schools and universities, postponed major events and imposed a range of other restrictions, but it has stopped short of ordering lockdowns.

The government stressed the importance of striking a balance between the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus and getting the economy back on track.

The objective was to protect "the health and lives of the population from the coronavirus and its economic and social consequences", said government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

Rouhani announced last week that "low-risk" businesses would be allowed to reopen in order to protect Iran's sanctions-hit economy.

The move took effect on Saturday outside Tehran and it is set to be implemented in the capital a week later.

And while the restrictions remain in place in Tehran, there has been a noticeable uptick in the flow of traffic in the city this working week.

On Monday, motorists drove past newly erected billboards paying tribute to doctors and nurses who have been on the frontline of Iran's COVID-19 battle.

Iranian TV showed streets packed with people, crowded buses and subway cars in several cities as low-risk businesses – including many shops and workshops – have reopened.

The president on Monday cautioned against neglecting the containment measures, however.

"The implementation of health protocols should continue in a strong and forceful manner," Rouhani said.

Some health officials and experts have warned the government about a second wave of COVID-19 that they said could hit Tehran hard. Alireza Zali, the head of the Coronavirus Taskforce of Tehran, called on people to stay at home.

Businesses and services seen as high-risk, including theaters, swimming pools, saunas, beauty salons, shopping centers and restaurants, have yet to reopen.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Monday announced another 111 coronavirus deaths and 1,617 new infections, bringing the official total figures to 4,585 and 73,303, respectively.

But Jahanpour said the number of coronavirus infections was stabilizing and that 45,983 patients had recovered.

"The trend of relatively stable and decreasing new cases of contamination, which has been observed in recent days, has also continued over the past 24 hours," said Jahanpour.

"People must always continue to avoid unnecessary travel," he said, in order to stop the spread of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Press TV, AFP and Reuters contributed to this story.