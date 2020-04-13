Europe begins tentative easing of coronavirus lockdown

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP Face masks were handed out at a train station in Madrid, Spain on April 13, 2020, as lockdown restrictions were slightly eased.

A handful of EU countries began to ease lockdown restrictions – but not everyone is happy.

Spaniards working in the industrial and construction sector started to head back to work, while Italy, Austria and Denmark all have plans this week to partially release some confinement measures, politico.eu reported.

Spain, which after Italy has seen more deaths from the virus than any other European country, reopened parts of its coronavirus-stricken economy on Monday as slowing death tolls in some of the worst-hit countries boosted hopes the curve may be starting to flatten and lockdown restrictions could soon be eased.

Watched by a world that is keen to temper a brutal pandemic-induced recession, some Spanish factory and construction staff were set to return to work within strict safety guidelines, AFP reported.

However, China, where the virus emerged late last year, recorded its highest number of infections in weeks – most of them imported cases – as warnings echoed that lifting restrictions too early could unleash a second wave of COVID-19.

French President Emmanuel Macron was set to warn the nation that its lockdown would stay in place for several more weeks at least, while outlining steps for recovery.

Italy, meanwhile, has opted to extend its strict lockdown measures – though as of Tuesday there will be a limited reopening, with businesses such as bookshops and stores selling children's clothing, as well as forestry and timber production, allowed to resume operations.

Austria will on Tuesday allow some non-essential shops to reopen. And in Denmark, some day care institutions and elementary schools will also resume activities this week. The Czech Republic last week already allowed a limited number of businesses, such as bicycle stores and building material shops, to reopen.

More than half of the planet's population is staying home as part of efforts to stem the spread of the virus, which has now killed at least 114,000 people and infected over 1.8 million, overwhelming healthcare systems and crippling the world economy.

Yet there is cautious optimism the virus may have reached its peak.

Governments in many countries continued to warn citizens to stay indoors on public holidays for Easter Monday as they grapple with a virus that has even infected national leaders.

UK's death toll passes 10,000

---------

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was resting at his official country residence Chequers a day after being discharged following "a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question", referring to the country's state-run National Health Service.

Britain's death toll passed 10,000 and it is now seeing daily fatalities to match -- and on one occasion exceed – those previously seen in Italy and Spain.

Johnson, like Trump, had initially resisted stringent measures such as shutting down public places.

Nearly 800 bodies collected

----------

In South America, Ecuador said police have removed almost 800 bodies in recent weeks from homes in Guayaquil, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, after the disease overwhelmed emergency services, hospitals and funeral parlors, AFP reported.

Mortuary workers in the Pacific port city have been unable to cope with a backlog, with residents posting videos on social media showing abandoned bodies in the streets.

"The number we have collected with the task force from people's homes exceeded 700 people," said Jorge Wated, who leads a team of police and military personnel created by the government to help with the chaos unleashed by COVID-19.

Ecuador has recorded 7,500 cases of the coronavirus since the first diagnosis was confirmed on February 29.

The Ecuadorian government has taken on the task of burying bodies, given the inability of relatives to do so for various reasons, including financial ones.