EEU removes import tariffs on 10 Iranian products: Official

The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has removed tariffs for the import of 10 Iranian products, according to the head of Iranian National Union of Agricultural Products.

“ The EEU, in a letter sent to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), said that it has removed the import tariffs for 10 Iranian products," announced Reza Nourani, according to Mehr News Agency.

These products, subjected to import tariffs by the EEU, include potatoes, onions, garlic, cabbages, carrots, peppers, fruit juices, wheat, black grains, long-grain rice and baby food, he added.

Removing tariffs for Iranian products by the EEU while the country is under sanctions and grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus will increase export and production, Nourani emphasized.

Pointing to the required infrastructures, he said, “Refrigerated containers should be added for increasing exports. Unfortunately, we lack refrigerated containers for rail exports, or these refrigerated containers should at least be purchased or rented by Russia and Turkey.”

Seeking to substantially increase trade, Iran and the EEU signed a three-year provisional ‎agreement in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in May 2018.‎

Based on the preferential trade agreement, the two sides have three years to upgrade the treaty into a full-‎fledged free trade deal that lowers or abolishes customs duties.

As part of the provisional preferential trade agreement, the average tariff set by the EEU for imports of ‎Iranian goods stands at 3.1 percent, while Iran’s average tariff for imported commodities from the EEU ‎amounts to 12.9 percent, according to the deputy head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines ‎and Agriculture for international affairs, Mohammadreza Karbasi.‎

Iran and EEU have a total of 862 types of commodities listed in their preferential trade agreement. As per ‎the deal, Iran will enjoy much easier export terms and lower customs duties for overseas sales of 502 items ‎to EEU states and the same things happen regarding the country’s imports of 360 items from the EEU ‎members.

The EEU ‎is an economic union of states located in Central and Northern Asia and Eastern Europe. The ‎Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in May 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan ‎and Russia, and came into force in January 2015. ‎



