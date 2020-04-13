Iran to send commercial attachés to major export destinations

Domestic Economy Desk

The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) plans to send at least 10 commercial attachés to 10 major export destinations of Iran during the current Iranian year (started March 20).

Masoud Kamali Ardakani, the deputy head of TPO for the development of export markets, mentioned Russia, Turkey, Iraqi Kurdistan, Oman, China, India, Afghanistan, and Armenia as the major export markets for sending the new commercial attachés, Tasnim News Agency reported on Monday.

The official said although the physical presence of commercial attachés in the target countries is much more effective, their good knowledge of the market will definitely help.

The role of a commercial attaché is to facilitate trade, said Kamali Ardakani, adding that commercial attachés’ activities will not necessarily lead to results in the same year, but their presence in the target countries would certainly lead to an increase in export capacity.

He added that the empowerment of domestic production is one of the results of activities of commercial attachés.

On April 3, the head of TPO, Hamid Zadboum, announced that cargo transit has begun between the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and Port Sultan Qaboos in Oman through a new container line.

He added the container line is used for the transit of fruits and vegetables at competitive prices.

Commenting on the coronavirus spread in Iran, he noted that despite the problems the outbreak of the virus has created for the Islamic Republic’s foreign commerce, it has not been able to impede Iran’s trade with other countries.

The TPO head gave the assurance that Iran’s economy will resolve the coronavirus crisis as, over the past years, it has managed to overcome cruel sanctions on the country.

Concurrent with the coronavirus spread in the country, monitoring of the common borders started on a daily basis through the country’s embassies and [commercial] attachés in neighboring states, and Iranian traders were provided with required information through an online app as well as the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

In addition to the threats the coronavirus spread has posed to Iran’s economy and foreign trade, it has also provided the country with a brilliant opportunity to expand exports in different sectors, including that of services, Zadboum said.

Reimposition of the US sanctions on the Iranian economy has led the Islamic Republic to reduce its dependence on oil revenues and elevate its other sources of income; while increasing non-oil exports has come as the most significant gain in this regard.

To expand non-oil exports during a time of sanctions, Iranian economic and trade organizations have been defining some strategies and are resolved to pursue them vigorously.

The major strategy is to focus on neighboring countries and the trade partners in the region, and it is, in fact, one of the top priorities of the government in defying US sanctions.

Opening trade centers in those countries and sending more commercial attachés there is an important measure to materialize this objective.



