OPEC+ agrees to biggest-ever oil cut to support prices

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil supply by 20%.

The group, known as OPEC+, said it had agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June, after four days of talks.

OPEC+ sources said they expected total global oil cuts to amount to more than 20 million bpd, or 20 percent of global supply, effective May 1. OPEC had the same figure in its draft statement but removed it from the final version.

The biggest oil cut ever is more than four times deeper than the previous record cut in 2008. Producers will slowly relax curbs after June, although reductions in production will stay in place until April 2022.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday global oil producers are considering cutting production by 20 million barrels per day under the terms of the deal to boost prices,.

Trump, who took credit for brokering the deal, said the agreement was bigger than expected and will help the energy industry recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported," Trump tweeted.

Oil prices have been hammered by a slump in global economic activity caused by the pandemic, as well as a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Top producers have been inching toward a deal for days, with an agreement announced on Friday and Trump saying he would help Mexico, which had resisted cutting production, meet its end of the deal.

OPEC producers dominated by Saudi Arabia and allies led by Russia again met by videoconference on Sunday to cement the agreement.

Oil prices rose in Asian trading Monday but slipped back as markets closed, with traders fearing that the deal wouldn't cut production enough to support prices and make up for lost demand.

Total global cuts will include contributions from non-members, steeper voluntary cuts by some OPEC+ members and strategic stocks purchases by the world’s largest consumers.

Canada and Norway had signaled a willingness to cut and the United States, where legislation makes it hard to act in tandem with groups such as OPEC, said its output would fall steeply by itself this year because of low prices.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that Iran, Venezuela and Libya were still exempted from the cuts because they were under sanctions.

Global oil demand is estimated to have fallen by around 30 million bpd as more than three billion people are locked down in their homes due to the outbreak.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Monday that effective global oil supply cuts would amount to around 19.5 million barrels per day, taking into account the reduction pact agreed by OPEC+, pledges by other G20 nations and oil purchases into reserves.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters via a conference call that G20 nations outside the OPEC+ alliance had pledged to cut about 3.7 million bpd of oil supply, while oil purchases into reserves (SPRs) were seen at 200 million barrels over the next couple of months, according to the IEA.

Prince Abdulaziz also said the kingdom could cut oil output below its current quota of 8.5 million bpd if there was a need by the market over the coming months and if any reductions were done collectively with other producers on a pro-rata basis.

OPEC+ meets next in June via teleconference to decide on output policy.

Reuters and AFP contributed to this story.