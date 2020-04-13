Rouhani: US imperialism more dangerous virus than corona

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called US imperialism a more dangerous virus for human society than corona.

Rouhani made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on Monday.

Rouhani said that the bullying behavior by the American president has exerted pressure on independent nations like Iran and Venezuela, according to the president’s official website.

He noted that, “Iran and Venezuela have been able to work together for years against the invading virus of the United States.”

Rouhani emphasized that illegal sanctions imposed by the US on the oil industry in Iran and Venezuela are contrary to international rules and human principles.

At a time when all of humanity is facing a common, invisible enemy, world leaders have called for a suspension of economic sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

But the US administration has responded so far by ignoring those appeals and intensifying punitive measures on the two nations.

The Venezuelan president, for his part, said “Iran and Venezuela have always been united in their fight against imperialism.”

“Today, all the countries of the world are in a joint front in fighting the coronavirus,” he said, adding, “Overcoming this virus is a difficult task and requires a lot of effort and cooperation.”

The Venezuelan president also praised Iran’s success in fighting the coronavirus.